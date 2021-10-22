Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new rules, pilgrims must carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test report not older than 72 hoursAlso Read - PDP Issues Legal Notice To Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik For Allegations Against Mehbooba Mufti

The decision was taken during a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir. It was observed that there is a need to continue with the existing COVID-19 containment measures in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed every day in COVID-19 cases.

List of guidelines issued by the J&K govt:

Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOPs must be followed.

Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory.

Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms

The premises of the holy shrine should be properly sanitized.

