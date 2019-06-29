New Delhi: Responding to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s tweet– bearing a picture of him and his Indian counterpart captioned “Kithana acha he Modi!”– Narendra Modi said, “Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!.”

Earlier in the day, Scott Morrison tweeted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Osaka on Saturday, where the G20 Summit is currently underway.

Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/RdvaWsqlwY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began the bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka, on the sidelines of ongoing 14th G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit likely to be held at around 1:45 pm (local time).

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison.