New Delhi: Following Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘millennial’ comment on the slowdown in the India’s auto sector, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made another embarrassing gaffe on Thursday trying to defend Modi government’s $5 trillion ambition.

Speaking at a Board of Trade meeting, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India should not be concerned with the GDP calculations shown on TV as “maths didn’t help Einstein discover gravity.”

“If he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world,” he added.

However, it did not take too long for Twitterati to point out that Einstein did not even discover gravity, it was Isaac Newton who did. Memes and viral posts were all over social media platforms trolling the BJP leader for his incorrect statement.

As bizarre as his defense sounded, Goyal sought clarification on his comment and said, people were building “mischievous and baseless narrative” out of his closing comments at the board of trade meeting.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's clarification on his recent comments: There is a very mischievous & baseless narrative sought to be presented about my closing comments at the board of trade meeting this morning.

Goyal’s defence at the falling GDP comes at a time when India is facing one of the worst economic growth that has dropped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent as per the April to June quarter of FY20.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nirmala Sitharaman had received immense slack after blaming the ‘millennials’ for using cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, and public modes of transportation that has caused the slumpdown in the automobile sector.

Sitharaman’s remark was amid an overall decline in domestic sales registering a record 23.55% fall, to 18,21,490 units in August 2019. Last month, she announced a series of measures, in an effort to help boost sales.