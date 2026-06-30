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Mathura: 4 dead, several injured as bus collides with trailer on the Yamuna Expressway

At least four dead and several injured in a collision between a bus and a trailer near milestone 112 on the Yamuna Expressway.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 30, 2026, 8:46 AM IST
meerut bus trai;ler accident
Mathura: 4 dead, several injured as bus collides with trailer on the Yamuna Expressway | Image: ANI

Mathura: A tragic incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where at least four people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with a trailer on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday. According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so intense that four people died on the spot. The injured passengers were rushed to a local hospital.

The Volvo bus was carrying around 65 passengers at the time of the road mishap. The speeding passenger bus collided with the rear of a trailer at around 3:35 a.m.

Read more: Udhampur Bus Accident: 15 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

According to SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat, “A road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district… A trailer was moving in the third lane. A Volvo bus carrying approximately 65 passengers collided from behind with a trailer due to speeding. The police received information at 3:35 AM… A green corridor was established from the accident site to the hospital. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital; four people have died, and 19 others are undergoing treatment… The entire administrative team is present at the scene…”

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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