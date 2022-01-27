New Delhi: Mathura Assembly constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to take place on February 10. Mathura Assembly constituency, which falls under the Braj region, is a high-stakes battle for BJP which is hoping to retain the seat in the upcoming polls.Also Read - UP Election 2022 Latest Update: Digital Campaigns On Full Swing, Know Important Dates For All Seven Poll Phases

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Shrikant Sharma, a Brahmin, while Congress retained Pradeep Mathur from the Mathura seat. Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) replaced Jagjeet Chaudhary with SK Sharma in the Mathura seat while Samajwadi Party(SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chose Devendra Agarwal, a former MLA from Sadabad, as its candidate from the Mathura seat.

With an aim to come to power for the second time in a row in Uttar Pradesh, political experts say BJP is focussing on its Hindutva agenda as it campaigned with a theme song which focusses on Mathura, along with Ayodhya and Kashi. This theme song talks about the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath and what Mathura will be like in the times ahead.

This video song features, grand model of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held in the temple city. It also shows the visit of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to Varanasi and roadshows of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Adityanath in Mathura. The theme song for Mathura said, “Mathura bhi sajne laga hai, bansi ab bajne lagi hai, bansi jab baj jayegi, soch nazara kya hoga.”

The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10-March 7. The results for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls will be announced on March 10.

Mathura seat: What happened in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election

BJP’s Shrikant Sharma is the current MLA from the Mathura constituency. Shrikant Sharma got 1,43,361 votes against Congress’s Pradeep Mathur 42,200. Shrikant Sharma won by a margin of 56.65 per cent votes. Pradeep Mathur had won three consecutive victories in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP had won the Mathura seat. Hema Malini, actor-turned-politician, had won from Mathura Lok Sabha seat in 2019.