Mathura: A scuffle was reported in Mathura after some BJP/RSS workers clashed with cops in the Kumbh region of Vrindavan. The clash started after some policemen allegedly misbehaved with an RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, when he was taking a bath at a bathing venue of the Yamuna river in the Kumbh fair of Vrindavan, officials said. The incident took place on Saturday. Also Read - Punjab: BJP's Abohar MLA Arun Narang Thrashed, Clothes Torn by Protesting Farmers in Malout

A video of the alleged incident also went viral on social media, purportedly showing some youths entering into an altercation with two or three policemen and one of them hitting a policeman on his back with a helmet.

Another video that’s doing rounds on social media shows some women arguing with cops. One of them even tries to hit cops with slippers.

After the incident local BJP activists, went on dharma in protest against the alleged misbehaviour of the policemen with them, necessitating the intervention of senior administrative and police officials to calm them.

The RSS activists lifted the dharna only after Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, in presence of District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, promised action against the erring policemen.

The SSP also said legal action will be taken also against those involved in the farce after a probe into the incident.

Following the incident, the local Congress leaders and workers accused the BJP and RSS activists of attacking policemen, including the area SHO, and demanded action against them.

(With agency inputs)