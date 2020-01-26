New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed thankfulness to the president of the Maldives and the prime minister of Sri Lanka for their wishes and greetings on 71st Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said New Delhi cherished the deep-rooted friendship with the two countries.

“Thank you for the greetings on India”s #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih. It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefitting the people of our nations,” Modi wrote on his Twitter handle. He said this in his response to the greetings extended by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

In another tweet, PM Modi also thanked Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for extending wishes on the Republic Day. “India cherishes the deep-rooted friendship with Sri Lanka,” he wrote.

As per updates, Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa took part in the celebrations of the Republic Day organised by the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

As India on Sunday celebrated 71st Republic Day 2020, tableaux of different states of the country and various central government departments showcased the country’s cultural, linguistic and ethnic diversity at the national capital.

The tableau from Karnataka depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Centre for Experience), whereas the tableau of Gujarat showcased ‘Rani ki Vav – Jal Mandir’, a unique piece of ancient Indian architectural style and craftsmanship.

The tableau from Jammu and Kashmir projected ‘Back to Village’ programme as the theme of the Union Territory’s tableau. On the other hand, the tableau of Himachal Pradesh showcased the Kullu Dussehra festival and the tableau of Madhya Pradesh depicted the Tribal Museum of the state.

As per updates, a total of 56 tableaux proposals had been received this year by the Union government. Out of these, 22 were shortlisted for participation in the parade.

Ahead of taking part in the Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the newly-built National War Memorial (NWM) at India Gate.