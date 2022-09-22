New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly called for an end to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine and said the situation was a matter of “profound concern”. Speaking at the UNSC briefing, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table.Also Read - India At UNSC Calls For Impartiality In Sanctioning Terrorists After China Blocks Proposal To Blacklist Sajid Mir

"India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue & diplomacy. Clearly, as PM Modi has emphasized that this cannot be an era of war," EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC briefing on Ukraine.

WATCH EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s Briefing on Ukraine at UNSC

#WATCH | “India is strongly reiterating the need for an

immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue

and diplomacy,” says EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC briefing on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/99QvAgsl9r — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

“Even in conflict situations, there can be no justification for violation of human rights or of international law. Where any such acts occur, it is imperative that they are investigated in an objective and independent manner,” he further added.