Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, who was camping outside the hotel Rennaisance yesterday in Mumbai after he was barred from entering the hotel, was later detained by the Mumbai police and deported back to Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar said that it was a ‘matter of shame’ that he was sent back to Bengaluru and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the same.

“Mumbai is known for its hospitality. I had booked a room there and was on an official visit to meet my friends and colleagues, but BJP and officials misused their authority. It’s a matter of shame,” Shivakumar told ANI.

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar in Mumbai: I am still confident that all of them will come back. Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party. pic.twitter.com/yOtvCXiUxy — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

The Congress leader was there to meet the disgruntled Congress MLAs was unable to do so after Mumbai police barred him from entering and later the hotel also cancelled his booking.

He complained that he was forcibly deported to Bengaluru and alleged that everything was done on the behest of BJP who were sitting inside the hotel.

Later, Mumbai Police detained Shivakumar, Milind Deora and other Congressmen and kept them at Kalinga University rest house.

According to the office of Congress leader Milind Deora, the leaders were released in the evening and the police took Shivakumar to the airport to forcibly to send him back to Bengaluru.

The 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JDS are currently staying at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Powai.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

(With ANI Inputs)