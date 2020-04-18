New Delhi: Expressing solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19, Switzerland has projected the tricolour onto the Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps as part of a breathtaking light illumination series spreading ‘hope and strength’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Brazilian Judge Appears Shirtless in Court Hearing During Work From Home, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Gurleen Kaur, Indian Foreign Service Officer based in Geneva shared the pictures of the mountain with the tricolour on the micro-blogging site Twitter. "Friendship from Himalayas to Alps. Thank You," the officer captioned the picture.

Gerry Hofstetter, popular Swiss light artist has been lighting up the the 4,478-metre (14,692-foot) high mountain with spectacular displays of country flags and an instruction for people to stay at home in the times of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Light is hope. So if you do a message with light in such a situation as we are in now, you give that hope — especially with this iconic, standalone, pyramid-shaped, incredibly strong mountain,” Hofstetter said.



He added,”You can go back in history, two, three or four thousand years; when they had disease, it was art that brought people together for hope and looking for a brighter future once again. Only art can do this.”

Earlier the US and UK flags were also emblazoned onto the jagged mountain. A statement issued by tourist site Zermatt Matterhorn said: “As it stands, the USA, is the country that has been most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with the highest number of confirmed cases. Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. May our message convey solidarity and give you hope and strength. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together.”