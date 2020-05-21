New Delhi: Two days after the Nepal government released a new map featuring parts of Indian territory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the revised map (by Nepal) is a unilateral decision and all matters related to border issues should be dealt with through dialogue. Also Read - Artificial Enlargement of Territorial Claims Won’t be Accepted: India on Nepal Releasing New Map

Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava hoped that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive environment for talks.

The MEA had on Wednesday asked Nepal not to resort to any artificial enlargement of its territorial claim after the neighbouring country came up with a new political map showing Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as its territory.

The statement from the Indian side came hours after the Nepal government released a revised political and administrative map of the country claiming over the strategically key areas along the border between the two countries.

“This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said on Wednesday.

He said Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on the matter. “We urge the government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues,” he said.