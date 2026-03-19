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Who is Matthew VanDyke? US citizen held by NIA in case that raises serious questions on Indias security

Who is Matthew VanDyke? US citizen held by NIA in case that raises serious questions on India’s security

US national Matthew VanDyke’s arrest by NIA over alleged links to anti-India groups has raised security concerns, with investigations focusing on cross-border training, drones, and insurgent connections.

From battlefield to custody: The contrasting journey of Matthew VanDyke.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an American national for terror-related activities that have generated considerable interest. Matthew VanDyke, a US national, was recently detained in an alleged terror-related case by India’s anti-terror agency. Several foreign nationals, including VanDyke, were accused of conducting activities that might jeopardize India’s national security.

The US National Matthew VanDyke arrested in India

VanDyke has been arrested alongside others by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly carrying out activities aimed at threatening the internal security of India, especially in the Northeast.

A documentary filmmaker who lived in war zones

Matthew VanDyke is an American citizen who made a name for himself as a documentary filmmaker who lived in conflict areas. VanDyke is internationally recognized as someone who spent years living in Middle Eastern war zones documenting his experiences. He, however, has had some questionable relationships with militants and militias in the past which has earned him some notoriety.

The filmmaker was arrested by India’s NIA for terror-related activities. Reports indicate that VanDyke was living in conflict areas where he might have joined some militants in armed conflicts which is now being investigated by Indian authorities.

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Also read: Meet Matthew VanDyke from US, currently in NIA custody over suspicious acts; Why his arrest serves as ‘warning’ to Indian security agencies?

Arrested for facilitating terror training in Manipur

VanDyke was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency for allegedly living in Manipur and coordinating or taking part in terror training sessions sponsored by terror groups located along India’s Northeast border with Myanmar.

Indian investigators say the group he was living with also trained members in Manipur. They claim some members of the group traveled to conduct training camps for terror modules in the North-East.

Accused of conspiring terror links along India’s borders

Investigators believe VanDyke conspired with others to join and take part in terror meetings along India’s border with Myanmar. Investigation reports have it that some members of the group traveled to neighboring countries and some remained in the North-East. They were all allegedly accused of training members of a terror group in India’s Northeast.

Trailed drones to India for terror activities: Indian investigators

Indian investigators believe the arrested American national also had links to procuring drones which they would have supplied to terror groups operating along India’s borders. India’s NIA believes some members of the group traveled to other countries where they procured drones on others before bringing them into India’s neighbor.

India charged him and the others with terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Lawyer says his client was tortured and beaten in custody

Matthew VanDyke’s lawyer has filed a habeas corpus plea in the Mumbai Court arguing that his client was arrested and illegally detained. VanDyke’s lawyer says there is no case against him and his client was tortured and beaten by those who arrested him. India continues to investigate VanDyke and others whom they believe have terror links in the Northeast. They are believed to have international connections which India is looking into.

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