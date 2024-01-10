Home

News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ‘Mauni Mata’ Saraswati Devi To Break 32-Year-Old ‘Maun Vrat’ On Jan 22 After Consecration Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ‘Mauni Mata’ Saraswati Devi To Break 32-Year-Old ‘Maun Vrat’ On Jan 22 After Consecration Ceremony

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Saraswati Devi aka Mauni Mata has decided to break her 32-year-old 'maun vrat' on January 22, 2024. Know all about her..

Saraswati Devi aka Mauni Mata

New Delhi: Ayodhya and the whole of India is gearing up for the Consecration Ceremony or the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir which is to be held on January 22, 2024. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apart from him, top politicians, businessmen and celebrities have been invited for the mega-event. Days before the consecration ceremony, 85-year-old Saraswati Devi, popularly known as ‘Mauni Mata’ in Ayodhya, has said that she will break her thirty-two-year-long ‘maun vrat’ on January 22, 2024 after attending the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Know all about the woman who has not uttered a single syllable for 32 years…

Trending Now

Who Is Saraswati Devi aka Mauni Mata?

As mentioned earlier, Saraswati Devi aka ‘Mauni Mata’ will break her thirty-year-long maun vrat (vow of silence) after the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. 85-year-old Saraswati Aggarwal started the fast of silence thirty years ago by taking a pledge to end it only when the Ram temple in Ayodhya was built. On 22nd January, on the Pran Pratishta day of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, she will break her fast of silence by saying the words ‘Ram, Sitaram.’ Mother of eight children, Saraswati Devi has dedicated her whole life to reading the Ram Charit Manas and other religious texts. She never went to school but her husband Late Devkinandan Agarwal gave her the knowledge of letters.

You may like to read

Why Did Mauni Mata Pledged A ‘Maun Vrat’?

Saraswati Agarwal went to Ayodhya in May 1992, the year Babri Masjid was demolished. There she met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. He ordered her to circumambulate Kamtanath mountain. After receiving the order, she went to Chitrakoot. She remained in Kalpavas for seven and a half months by drinking a glass of milk and also circumambulated 14 km of Kamtanath mountain daily.

She Returned to Ayodhya after the parikrama. On December 6, 1992, she met Swami Nritya Gopal Das and got inspired. Since then, she pledged to keep a maun vrat till Ram Lalla was enshrined in the temple. “Inspired by Nitya Gopal Das, she visits Ayodhya quite often. 30 years ago she vowed to speak only after she sees the Ram temple with her own eyes. She will break her fast on 22 January in Ayodhya, ” said Saraswati Devi’s youngest son Hari Lal Aggarwal.

Saraswati Devi To Attend Consecration Ceremony

Saraswati Devi received an invitation from Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. She left for the temple town on Monday along with her brother. “My life has become blessed. Ramlala has called me to participate in the Pran Pratistha. My penance and meditation were successful. After 30 years my silence will be broken with ‘Ram Naam,” wrote Saraswati Devi in her message.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.