New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to impose ‘maximised restricted lockdown’ in four districts of the state where the cases are high in number. The four districts include Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Also Read - In Latest Attack on Centre Over COVID-19 Crisis, Rahul Gandhi Quotes Albert Einstein

Issuing a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the state government has announced ‘maximized restricted lockdown’ from June 19 to 30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits. Also Read - Karnataka to Resume Inter-state Bus Services to Andhra Pradesh in Phased Manner From June 17

The development comes at a time when over 1,974 people have tested Covid-19 positive taking the total tally to 44,661 in the state. The state has also reported 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll count 435. Also Read - COVID-19: Kerala Relaxes Lockdown Norms For Those Travelling on Business

The state Health Department said during the day, 1,138 Covid-19 people were discharged from various hospitals raising the number to cured people to 24,547.

As of now, the number of active cases in the state stands at 19,676. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 2,270.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,415 people testing positive and the tally stands at 31,896.