New Delhi: Breaking the record of Monday, Delhi witnessed the coldest December in 22 years on Tuesday with the temperature not moving more than two degrees throughout the day. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 10.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 12.9 degrees— coldest in 16 years. Tuesday was the coldest in 22 years as this is the lowest the temperature dipped since December 28, 1997.

For the two consecutive days, the maximum temperature in Delhi is remaining 10 notches below the average. On Wednesday, too, the cold wave situation will persists and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 14 and nine degrees Celsius.

The ‘cold day’ in IMD’s definition is when the maximum temperature remains 4.4 degrees below the day’s normal. A ‘severe cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is more than 6.4 degrees below normal.

Despite mercury dropping amid thick fog blanket, the air quality on Monday remained ‘moderate’.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Tuesday approved notifying the untimely heavy snowfall between November 6 and 9 in the Valley and between December 12 and 14 in parts of Jammu division as a state-specific natural disaster, an official spokesman said.