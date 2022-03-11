New Delhi: Summers are here! The maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-5 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over Gujarat during next five days. Heat Wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch during next two days,” the weather agency said in its daily bulletin.Also Read - Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Parts of MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra; Issues Yellow Alert

The maximum temperatures are very likely to gradual rise by 2-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India while the rest of Maharashtra will witness a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius, it added.

Incidentally, maximum temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius were already recorded over many parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on Friday, IMD data showed.

“Light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning that continued at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, southern parts of Marathwada till Friday is likely to decrease from Saturday,” the IMD said.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over coastal and north Karnataka during the next 24 hours and over Kerala and Mahe on March 14-15 and over Tamil Nadu during March 13 to 15.