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May 16 weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rain, storm alert in THESE states | Check details

May 16 weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rain, storm alert in THESE states | Check details

May 16 weather forecast: IMD has issued a warning for heavy rain and storm in several states for Saturday. A well-marked low-pressure system over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger cyclonic circulation.

IMD issues Heavy rainfall warning Tamil Nadu and Kerala; strong winds to hit Northern India

May 16 weather forecast: Storms have been wreaking havoc in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where more than 89 people lost their lives due to heavy storms on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain and storms on Saturday (May 16).

Thunderstorms with speeds of up to 80 to 85 kilometers per hour have been predicted, along with rain. Meanwhile, some states have also received warnings of a hailstorm.

A well-marked low-pressure system over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger cyclonic circulation tomorrow. In addition, an upper cyclonic circulation remains active over eastern Madhya Pradesh and surrounding areas.

Here’s a detailed look at tomorrow’s weather across the country, along with district-wise rain forecasts.

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Delhi – The weather office has forecast cloudy skies in Delhi on the evening of May 16, accompanied by winds of around 20 to 30 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay close to 28 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh – Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Ballia, have been placed under rain and storm alert. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of up to 65 kmph. Lucknow may witness a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius on Friday, May 16.

Bihar – The weather department has warned of heavy rain and strong storms across many districts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Siwan, Bhagalpur and Purnia. Gusty winds blowing at speeds of 80-85 kmph are also likely during this period. Meanwhile, Patna may record a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius on May 16.

Jharkhand – The weather department has warned of rain and strong winds in districts such as Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh and Dumka. Wind speeds during the weather activity may range between 50 and 60 kmph. Meanwhile, Ranchi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius on May 16.

Uttarakhand – Several districts across Uttarakhand, including Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar, are under heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings. Strong winds with speeds up to 70 kmph may accompany the weather activity. Dehradun is likely to witness temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on Friday (May 16).

Himachal Pradesh – The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall and storms in districts such as Kangra, Chamba, Shimla and Solan. Strong winds with speeds of 70-80 kmph are also likely during this period. In Manali, temperatures on May 16 may range between 2 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Delhi Rains: Will National Capital see heavy rainfall today? Check the IMD’s latest weather report for Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, and Kerala here

Punjab – Rain and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for many parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Mohali, Moga and Ludhiana. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph during this period.

Rajasthan – The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall and storms in districts such as Alwar, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur. Strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph are also likely during this period. In Jaipur, temperatures on May 16 may range between 29 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh – The weather department has warned that heatwave conditions may worsen in districts such as Dhar, Vidisha, Rewa and Singrauli. Winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph are also expected. In Bhopal, temperatures on May 16 may range between 28 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.

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