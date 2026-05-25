Home

News

May 26 IMD weather update: Rain, thunderstorms and ease in heat wave conditions | Check detailed report

May 26 IMD weather update: Rain, thunderstorms and ease in heat wave conditions | Check detailed report

Severe heat wave conditions across Northwest and Central India are set to end as incoming weather systems trigger rain and significant cooling.

(ANI Photo/Raminder Pal Singh)

May 26 IMD weather update: India is currently enduring a severe pre-monsoon heat wave, with temperatures in Delhi-NCR exceeding 44°C. Intense thermal conditions persist, but relief is imminent. A combination of a cyclonic circulation, an atmospheric trough, and an approaching Western Disturbance on May 28 will trigger storms, lightning and rain. This shift will force a dramatic 7°C to 8°C drop in temperatures by the weekend, offering a reprieve as the Southwest Monsoon continues its steady progress northward across the country. Here are all the details you need to know about the May 26 IMD weather forecast.

May 26 IMD weather: Key National forecast

Extended Extreme Heat: Severe to exceptionally severe heat wave conditions will grip Central and Northwest India for 4-5 days, and Eastern/peninsular regions for 3-4 days.

Impending Relief: Starting May 29, a welcome atmospheric shift will drop maximum temperatures and ease heat wave conditions across most regions, except parts of Rajasthan.

Monsoon Advancement: The Southwest Monsoon has reached specific maritime coordinates, with highly favorable conditions to advance further into the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea over the next 2-3 days. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Heavy Rainfall Warnings: Torrential downpours are locked in for the country’s margins, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to Northeast India for 6-7 days and Kerala/Tamil Nadu for 2–3 days.

People in the southern districts of West Bengal are likely to get a respite from the sweltering heat that has been prevailing for the last several days, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms and rain from Wednesday.

Also read: 23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

IMD predicts gradual fall in maximum temperature

The India Meteorological Department said there will be a gradual fall in maximum temperature across West Bengal from Thursday by two to three notches. Residents of the western districts of Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman suffered from scorching heat, with day temperatures in Purulia town and Panagarh crossing 41 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said that the soaring mercury level will continue for the next two days, after which people are likely to get a respite with the maximum temperatures going down due to thunderstorms and rain.

Also read: Delhi weather: Light rain lashes capital, IMD forecasts dust storm — Check Noida, Ghaziabad forecast here

Night temperatures in several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, remained above normal, adding to the discomfort of the people in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.