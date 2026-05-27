May 28 IMD Weather Forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; Thunderstorms likely in THESE regions

May 28 IMD Weather Forecast: The weather department has issued a severe heatwave alert for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana among other north western and central parts of the country. Meanwhile, thunderstorm and moderate rainfall has been predicted in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

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A herder takes a rest under a shade amid scorching summer heat at the banks of Ganga river in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. PTI

May 28 IMD Weather Forecast: If you walk outside, the hot winds with hit your face like a blow dryer. In the current times, when you walk out in Delhi, you will witness your phones overheating within moments of stepping outside. Now, the India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the northern parts of the country.

Now, the weather department has stated that the severe heatwave conditions will prevail over central and northwest India during the next two to three days. Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana are expected to face heatwave conditions with wind speeds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Read more: Petrol pumps will remain closed for 10 hours in THIS Uttar Pradesh district

What is the temperature in Delhi-NCR?

The India Meteorological Department said Delhi is witnessing maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures staying close to an uncomfortable 26 degrees Celsius. In simple terms, the city is under yellow alert weather conditions.

The weather station in Safdurjung recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Palam recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Ridge recoded 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain alert: Moderate rainfall likely to occur for next four days; Check IMD weather forecast, school reopening dates

Though the IMD’s heatwave bulletin predicts ‘no large change’ in temperatures for the next 48 hours, there’s hope for a significant drop of 5-7 degrees Celsius to kick in after May 29.

The weather department has also warned of warm nights in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana, reducing nighttime relief from the scorching daytime temperatures.

Thunderstorms and rainfall

Thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow with winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Duststorm is expected in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan tomorrow. Meanwhile, a hailstorm is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan for 3 days, issues storm warning for Uttar Pradesh

Kerala monsoon onset delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated in its latest monsoon progress outlook that the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala has been delayed.

While the earlier expected onset date was May 26, nearly five days ahead of the normal June 1 onset, the IMD’s latest weekly report now places the likely onset between May 28 and June 3.

As per the latest IMD monsoon progress estimates, the monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai between June 5 and 10, while Delhi is likely to receive it around June 27.