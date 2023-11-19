IND vs AUS: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal Wish India Ahead Of ODI Cricket World 2023 Final; Check Reactions

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course for a massive target.

IND vs. AUS-ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team success ahead of their World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. In a message on his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said that 1.4 billion Indians will stand behind the team and cheer them on as they take on the five-time world champions. He added that he hoped that skipper Rohit Sharma and his charges would play with fierce competitiveness in the all-or-nothing clash while upholding the spirit of sportsmanship.

“All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship,” PM Modi posted on X.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reached the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

Reactions From Top Political Leaders

Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of the World Cup final, Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi extended her warmest wishes to the Indian cricket team in a video message: “Dear Team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent teamwork during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud,” she wished in the video shared on social media.

“And now, as you get ready for the finals this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions. Good luck, team India. Jai Hind,” she added.

Arvind Kejriwal

“The entire nation stands with you”. “Show your strength, play your best, maintain your winning streak and make history,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished on X (formerly Twitter.

Best wishes to Team India for the World Cup final 🏏🇮🇳 Show your strength, play your best, maintain your winning streak and make history. The entire nation stands with you.#INDvsAUSfinal #Worldcupfinal2023 pic.twitter.com/ar63GGWt73 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2023

Tejasvi Surya

“Today is the World Cup final, and the whole world knows that India will win. Youths across the country are very excited today, and we are very confident about a spectacular win,” BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya wished team India ahead of the final clash.

