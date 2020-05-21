New Delhi: Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have decided to skip Friday’s mega meeting of the Congress, chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi. Also Read - FIR Lodged Against Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi For 'Spreading Rumours' Over PM-CARES Fund

Speculations are that while their ideologies inclined towards the Congress, the three leaders have been enraged by the recent politics between the grand old party and BJP over the migrant crisis due to the lockdown. Some NDA workers have even claimed that they might have built some softness in their approach towards BJP.

Notably, Gandhi had sent invitations to 18 parties to attend the meeting, including the NCP, TMC, DMK, AAP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPIM, CPI, RJD, IUML, National Conference, AIUDF, LJD and RSP. The Shiv Sena had already confirmed that it will participate in the meet, along with TMC's Mamata Banerjee as well as the Left parties.

The meeting is scheduled to be held via video conferencing at 3 PM on Friday and will discuss the current situation in the country, including the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also expected to be discussed are the ongoing migrant crisis due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package, suspension of labour laws by the BJP-ruled states etc.