New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday lambasted at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad for participating in anti-Citizenship Act protests outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid instead of protesting in his state. She also accused Azad of affecting the party votes.

“The Dalits are of the view that Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar is playing at the hands of the rival parties, and as a part of conspiracy, when the polls are around the corner, he stages protest and then goes to jail to affect the party’s votes in states where BSP is strong,” tweeted Mayawati adding that, “This is because assembly election is around the corner here (in Delhi).”

1. दलितों का आम मानना है कि भीम आर्मी का चन्द्रशेखर, विरोधी पार्टियों के हाथों खेलकर खासकर बी.एस.पी. के मज़बूत राज्यों में षड़यन्त्र के तहत चुनाव के करीब वहाँ पार्टी के वोटों को प्रभावित करने वाले मुद्दे पर, प्रदर्शन आदि करके फिर जबरन जेल चला जाता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

Cautioning BSP workers to be wary of ‘selfish elements, organisations and parties’, Mayawati further tweeted that that is the reason why such elements are never inducted into the party.

