Lucknow: While pitching for stringent, pan-India legislation to curb mob-lynching, Mayawati on Saturday levied scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre saying that its approach towards this “dreadful disease” is “lackadaisical”.

The BSP Supremo said, “Mob lynching has emerged as a dreadful disease (bhayanak bimari) across the country, and the loss of lives in it is a matter of serious concern.”

“In this regard, there is a strong need for a stringent countrywide law, but the Centre’s approach towards it is lackadaisical,” she added.

She also said that violence related to mob-lynching affects not just one community but the society as a whole.

“This disease is a gift of the intention (niyat) and policy (niti) of the governments of not allowing to establish the rule of law. As a result, not only the Dalits, tribals or the religious minorities but even the people from all sections of the society and police are also becoming a victim to it,” Mayawati said.

In an advice to the BJP on mob lynching, Mayawati said that just drafting news laws was not enough. “The BJP will have to develop strong willpower like the BSP, to strictly enforce the laws. Only then will this disease will be curbed.”

Mayawati welcomed the submission of a draft Bill by the UP Law Commission in this regard, which recommended up to life imprisonment for the crime.

“In this situation, the submission of a draft Bill by the UP Law Commission, recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime is welcoming,” she added.

Taking cognisance of incidents of mob lynching, including those by cow vigilantes, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission on Wednesday submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the draft Bill recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime.

(With PTI inputs)