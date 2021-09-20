New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, but called it a poll gimmick for the upcoming state assembly elections. “I congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming Punjab CM. It would have been better if he had been appointed as CM earlier. Channi’s appointment as CM a few months ahead of Punjab assembly elections appears to be a poll gimmick,” BSP Chief Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Charanjit Channi Takes Oath as First Dalit CM of Punjab Amid Fresh Infighting, Gets 2 Deputies

Mayawati also hit out at the Congress over Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat’s reported statement wherein he claimed that the next assembly election in the state would be contested under leadership of a non-Dalits. “I have also come to know through media that the next Punjab assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of a non-Dalit. This means that Congress still does not fully trust the Dalits. Congress is also scared of the SAD-BSP alliance in Punjab.” Mayawati said. Also Read - Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab's New Chief Minister, to be Sworn-in at 11 AM on Monday | Top Developments

Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday along with two Deputy Chief Ministers, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni. Channi has become the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state. He is considered a close confidant of Sidhu. It is to be noted that the 49-year-old has become chief minister with less than six months to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. The move to appoint Channi, who belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh (Chamar) community, the next chief minister assumes significance as the assembly elections will be held in Punjab next year. Also Read - 'Anguished at Events in Last 5 Months': Amarinder's Letter to Sonia Hours Before Quitting

(With inputs from ANI)