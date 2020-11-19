Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati’s father, Prabhu Dayal, passed away in Delhi on Thursday. He was 95. Also Read - Will Forge Alliance With Samajwadi Party To Defeat BJP In 2022 UP Polls, Says PSP Chief Shivpal Yadav

Party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra gave this information in a press release.

Party leaders and workers have expressed grief at his passing away.