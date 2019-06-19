New Delhi: With Bihar government drowning in questions and criticism over the mounting death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), fingers are now pointing towards the stout silence maintained by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to news agency ANI, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said, “I don’t know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it.”

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD on Tejashwi Yadav: I don’t know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it. pic.twitter.com/bTezGnbN5O — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

As many as 128 children have so far died due to AES in Bihar and both doctors and health officials are still in dark about the exact nature of the disease and precise cause of deaths.

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar had earlier publicly admitted that even the government is unclear about what exactly was causing the AES outbreak, which has been recorded regularly in Muzaffarpur since 1995.

“We are still not aware if the disease is caused due to some virus, bacteria, toxin effect due to the consumption of litchi, malnourishment or due to environmental conditions such as high temperature and humidity,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of angry protesters staged a demonstration on Tuesday against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit to Muzaffarpur district in wake of the encephalitis epidemic.

The protest took place outside the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where Nitish Kumar arrived with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also visited SKMCH to review the situation.

With IANS inputs