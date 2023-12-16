Mayday Alert: This Is How Indian Navy Responded To Hijacking Attempt In The Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy on Saturday stated that its warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Saturday informed that its warship and aircraft swiftly responded to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea involving the Malta-flagged commercial vessel named MV Ruen. After receiving a Mayday alert on Friday evening, the Indian Navy immediately deployed its warship on Anti Piracy patrol to assist the ship. “The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on UKMTO portal, PM 14 Dec 23, indicating boarding by approx six unknown personnel. Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Indian Navy’s warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded swiftly to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft… pic.twitter.com/JECS4Swhr4 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

The Navy also diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft for surveillance in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the vessel and continuously monitored the movement of the vessel. Currently, MV Ruen is heading towards the coast of Somalia.

How The Hijacking Incident Happened?

MV Reun was on its way to Somalia when it was attacked on Thursday. United Kingdom’s Marine Trade Operations stated that the crew had lost control of the vessel. Notably, the hijack of the commercial vessel appears to be the first major attack by Somali pirates since 2019 after several counter-piracy efforts by countries to put an end to such seizures in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

However, the UK Marine body has directed ships and commercial vessels to exercise vigilance while travelling in the Arabian Sea near Somalia. It is worth noting that a piracy action group is active in the Arabian Sea near Somalia.

