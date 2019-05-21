New Delhi: American fast food company McDonald’s has dropped many items from its menu of the 13 stores that were opened in Delhi-NCR after its agreement with partner Vikram Bakshi to acquire Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL). Some of the items that have been taken off include McAloo, Grilled Chicken Wrap, Maaza beverage,Egg Wrap etc.

McDonald’s told PTI that the items which were least popular among consumers were removed permanently. “The rest of the menu remains the same,” added Barry Sum, director of corporate relations for Asia at McDonald’s.

According to the company, customers visiting the 13 re-opened stores will experience an enhanced service experience with more customised hospitality, refreshed menu boards, merchandising and packaging. CPRL, after its agreement with estranged partner Vikram Bakshi to transfer his share in the JV to the US-based firm, had temporarily shut down its 160 stores.

Besides, the menu boards, tray mats, and packaging have a new design to be consistent with McDonald’s simple, modern brand identity, he added. “Paper packaging and wooden utensils are also Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified to support McDonald’s global commitment to sustainability,” Sum added.

On Sunday, CPRL, which is now controlled by McDonald’s, announced re-opening of 13 restaurants in Delhi-NCR. The company plans to re-open the rest stores “over the coming days and weeks”, McDonald’s India had said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)