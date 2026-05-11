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No evacuation being planned: MEA debunks arrangement through Fujairah port, issues fake news alert

‘No evacuation being planned’: MEA debunks arrangement through Fujairah port, issues fake news alert

India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no evacuation operation is being planned through Fujairah port and urged the public to rely only on official updates.

MEA post (Image: X.com/ @MEAFactCheck)

New Delhi: In a significant development of international significance, India’s Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) official fact-checking handle has strongly debunked multiple false claims circulating on social media talking about evacuation arrangement through Fujairah port. Calling them fabricated and misleading attempts to spread disinformation about India’s foreign policy and Defence matters, the MEA’s official fact-check handle issued a “Fake News Alert” denying reports that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were working on any evacuation arrangement through Fujairah port for Indian nationals abroad. Here are all the details you need to know about the statement released by the MEA on the evacuation arrangement through Fujairah port.

In a clear rebuttal to a widely circulated news report by The Times of India which had claimed that both countries were planning an agreement to facilitate the evacuation of lakhs of Indian workers via the UAE port.

Also read: ‘Uninformed, inappropriate, poor taste’: MEA strongly condemns Trump’s ‘hellhole’ comment

What did MEA say on Fujairah port evacuation report?

The fact-check post stated: “There is no basis in fact for such a story. There is no evacuation being planned. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims.” Officials clarified that no such discussions or agreements exist between India and the UAE regarding evacuation through Fujairah or any similar arrangement.

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Fake News Alert! There is no basis in fact for such a story. There is no evacuation being planned. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims. pic.twitter.com/IE2bJ3WszA — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) May 11, 2026

The post also shared a newspaper cutout which shows a headline: ‘India, UAE working on pact to help in evacuation of Indians via Fujairah port.’

Also read: Is Indus Water Treaty still in abeyance a year after Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor? Here’s what MEA has said

MEA flags ‘Deepfake Video Alert’

In a separate warning, the MEA also flagged a ‘Deepfake Video Alert’ after an AI-generated clip falsely showing MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal began circulating on social media. The manipulated video falsely claimed that India had admitted to losing Rafale fighter jets and made other misleading allegations, including claims related to water flow to Pakistan.

Details on Fujairah port

The Port of Fujairah is a deep port located in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. Also called Fujairah Port, it is the largest port on the eastern seaboard of the United Arab Emirates and the world second largest bunkering hub.

(With inputs from agencies)

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