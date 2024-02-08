Home

News

MEA Dismisses ‘Baseless’ Allegations Of Indian Interference In Canadian Elections

MEA Dismisses ‘Baseless’ Allegations Of Indian Interference In Canadian Elections

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed allegations of Indian interference in the Canadian elections as "baseless allegations" and attributed the interference to Canada.

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Ministry Of External Affairs on Thursday chucked off the allegations of Indian interference in the Canadian Elections, mentioning it as “baseless allegations” and also claimed that Ottawa was interfering New Delhi’s internal matters. Addressing the weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is aware of media reports claiming New Delhi’s interference in Canadian polls.

Trending Now

India’s Bold Reply To Canada

Randhir Jaiswal said that,”We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, it is not govt of India’s policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries, in fact, quite on the reverse it is Canada, which has been interfering in our internal affairs.”

You may like to read

He further signified that India continues to call on Canada to take strong measures to address our major concerns.

“We have been raising this issue regularly with them, we continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns,” he added.

Canadian Interference In India’s Internal Issues

As previously reported, Canada-based CTV News stated that the federal commission of inquiry into foreign involvement in Canada was investigating claims of Indian meddling in the nation’s last two general elections.

In a statement, the commission said that it has requested that the federal government provide any supporting documentation for these claims.

According to CTV News, the statement indicates the commission’s determination to look into any possible influence India may have had on the two votes.

The difficulties and restrictions associated with providing the public with access to sensitive national security intelligence and information will be examined during the commission’s opening sessions.

A full report from the commission is anticipated by the end of the year, and an interim report is due on May 3, according to CTV News.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.