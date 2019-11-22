The External Affairs Ministry has expanded passport services in Punjab in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur.

As per provisions of an agreement between India and Pakistan, Indian pilgrims wanting to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara require a passport to travel to the neighbouring country using the corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open on November 9, in a rare and landmark people-to-people initiative between the two countries in the midst of their strained bilateral ties over Kashmir.