New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth. The MEA has alerted Indian nationals against an international racket that promises jobs only to illegally send unsuspecting candidates to Myanmar and holding them captive to work under harsh conditions. The comes following the case of more than 100 workers being lured to Myanmar by dubious IT firms.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the country's missions in Thailand and Myanmar had detected instances of "fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand". These rackets are being operated by "dubious IT firms" involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud.

"The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents. The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions," the MEA said in a statement.

MEA ADVISORY ON FAKE JOB RACKETS

The Indian embassies in Thailand and Myanmar have already issued advisories about the scam, and the Indian side has taken up the matter with both countries. While 32 Indian nationals have been helped out of an area in Myanmar with restricted access, the embassies in Myanmar and Thailand are in touch with 50 to 60 more Indians who have sought help.