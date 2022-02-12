New Delhi: Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued a statement pertaining to comments made by other countries over the issue, stating that “motivated comments” on India’s internal issues are not welcome. The ministry said that the matter regarding dress code is under judicial examination and the issues are resolved through its constitutional framework and mechanism.Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Govt Extends Holidays For Degree, Diploma Colleges Till Feb 16

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted the statement which said: A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the state of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome."

