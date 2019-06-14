New Delhi: According to ANI sources, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has registered a strong protest against Pakistan Government’s refusal to grant visa for official jatha for Shahidi Jor Mela – Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day on June 7, 2019.

The jatha comprising 87 pilgrims had requested visa for Shahidi Jor Mela – Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day under the bilateral protocol on a visit to religious shrines, 1974.

Ministry expressed concern at the disregard shown by Pakistan High Commission on religious sentiments and devotion of Indian pilgrims especially by Pakistan granting a restrictive visa to a private group of Indians.

MEA has called upon Pakistan to immediately grant visa without restriction.

Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom is commemorated on June 16 according to the calendar but the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) follows the amended version of the Nanakshahi Calendar of 2010 approved by Akal Takht and hence commemorated the occasion on June 7.

In March, India had sought visa-free access from Pakistan for 5,000 pilgrims per day to the historic Sikh shrine in Kartarpur.

(With ANI Inputs)