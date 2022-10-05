New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said it has rescued around 45 Indians trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Giving details, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.Also Read - Passenger On Myanmar Airlines Shot Mid-Air After Bullet Pierced Through Plane

“Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued. Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued, and reached Tamil Nadu today,” tweeted Bagchi. Also Read - Beware! MEA Issues Advisory Against Fake International Job Rackets Targeting IT-Skilled Youth

Arindam Bagchi further added that some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in the custody of Myanmar authorities and legal formalities have been initiated for their return. Also Read - 300 Indians Fall Prey to IT Job Fraud In Thailand, Forced Into Cybercrime, Given 'Electric Shocks'

“Some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country. Legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest,” added Bagchi.

Giving more details, Arindam Bagchi said the details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket have been shared with relevant authorities in various states in India for appropriate action.

Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. The Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there.

“Sincere gratitude to all the agencies for ongoing cooperation in rescuing Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia,” tweeted India in Cambodia.

Bagchi further warned Indian citizens to cross-check before accepting dubious employment offers overseas and apply extreme caution against such jobs.