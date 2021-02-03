New Delhi: Hours after after pop singer Rihanna’s one-line tweet on India’s farmer’s protests drew international hedalines, MEA has reacted. In a statement, MEA said,”Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible”. “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” MEA added. Earlier, Rihanna tweeted quoting a CNN story, ”why aren’t we talking about this?!” Her tweet followed a photo of India’s tractor rally, and a CNN story which went with the headaline, ”India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.” Also Read - Now, Mia Khalifa Questions 'Delhi's Internet Ban & Human Rights Violation' During Farmers' Protests

Five hours after Rihanna's tweet, social activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

For the uninitiated, Indian farmers are protesting the three farm laws passed by Indian parliament to de-regulate the farming sector.Lakhs of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting for over 2 months now demnading repeal of the three laws.

Here is what Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted: