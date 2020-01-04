New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to one of its party MLAs for sharing dais with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at afunction in East Midnapore district. Notably, Samaresh Das, TMC MLA of Egra Assembly constituency attended the inauguration of Egra Winter Fair, wherein Ghosh was also present as one of the guests.

Sources close to the Trinamool said that Das’ decision to share dais with Ghosh has angered the TMC top brass, following which the party show cause him and has sought an explanation from him.

Speaking to PTI, Das defended himself and said that there was nothing wrong in attending a public event where Ghosh was also invited. “I have received a show cause notice from the party. I have been asked to give an explanation. I will surely give an explanation. I personally feel that as it was a public programme, both Dilip Ghosh and I were invited so I had to attend the programme. There is nothing wrong in it,” Das asserted.

Reacting to the development, BJP West Bengal unit president Ghosh said that the action taken by the Trinamool reflects the ‘mean mindedness’ of the TMC leadership. “It was a social programme, so leaders from other parties were also present at the programme. The action taken by TMC leadership reflects their mindset,” PTI quoted Ghosh as saying.

Notably, ever since the results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls are declared, eight TMC MLAs and one from Congress and CPI(M) switched over to BJP in the state. Of the total 42 parliamentary seats, the BJP had registered victory on 18 and TMC on 22.