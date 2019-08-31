Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday did a u-turn on his shocking comment comparing Janata Dal (Secular) workers to prostitutes, saying that he was talking about the BJP. The shocker had come amid the former Chief Minister’s recent war of words with JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

Speaking to reporters today, Siddaramaiah said, ” I meant dancers who can’t dance, complain about the dance floor. By this, I meant the BJP, who else?”

Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka CM & Congress leader on being asked about his statement, "prostitutes can’t complain about the dance floor”: I meant dancers who can’t dance, complain about the dance floor. By this, I meant the BJP, who else? pic.twitter.com/F3E3OHv1Je — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

The controversy erupted a day earlier, when questioned by a reporter on JD(S) workers blaming him for the collapse of the coalition government in the state, Siddaramaiah, himself a former JD(S)leader, said, “A prostitute who can’t dance says the floor isn’t right to dance.”

The JD(S)-Congress government under the former’s HD Kumaraswamy fell on July 22, after it failed a floor test in the Assembly. The floor test was called after many ministers and MLAs of the ruling coalition resigned and moved to a hotel in Mumbai, thereby resulting in the coalition losing its majority mark in the Assembly.

The coalition government was formed after last year’s Assembly elections in which the BJP emerged as the largest party; however, it couldn’t cross the majority mark. After a series of dramatic developments, Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition with Kumaraswamy becoming the Chief Minister.

The BJP, however, returned to power under its state unit chief BS Yediyurappa who took oath on July 26 and passed a floor test of his own three days later. Days after running a ‘one-man’ government, he extended his cabinet on August 20.