New Delhi: Union Home Minister’s Medals for Excellence in Investigation for 2020 have been awarded to 121 Police personnel, including 21 women police officers. Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from the Central Bureau of Investigation, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, eight are from Uttar Pradesh Police and seven each are from Kerala and West Bengal Police. The remaining are from the other States and UTs. Also Read - Centre Issues Guidelines For Unlock 3; Metro, Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks to Remain Shut

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such Excellence in an investigation by investigating officers. Also Read - J&K Cadre IPS Basant Rath Suspended by Home Ministry For Misconduct

Here is the complete list of the police personnel Also Read - Banned Last Year For Advocating Referendum 2020, Pro-Khalistan Group Sikhs For Justice Launch Online Voter Registration