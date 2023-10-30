Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency: Will TRS Continue To Dominate Or Is There Any Chance For INC, BJP Or BSP?

Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency: Malkajgiri is an assembly constituency in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana. It is a stronghold of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which won the seat in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections by a margin of 73,698 votes.

The Malkajgiri Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The counting of votes will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency: History

The main contest in the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency election 2023 is expected to be between the TRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TRS is the incumbent party in the constituency and is hoping to retain the seat. The BJP is making inroads into the constituency and is hoping to win the seat in the upcoming elections.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

