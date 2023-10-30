Medchal Assembly Constituency: Will TRS Continue To Dominate Or Is There Any Chance For INC, BJP Or BSP?

The Medchal constituency is expected to be a key battleground in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The TRS, the BJP, and the INC are all likely to field strong candidates in the constituency. The outcome of the election will have a significant impact on the political landscape of Telangana.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India has announced that the election for the Medchal Assembly Constituency in Telangana will be held on November 30, 2023. This is an important election, as it will decide who represents the Medchal constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the next five years.

Trending Now

2018 Medchal Assembly Elections Results

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, Ch Malla Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Medchal constituency by a margin of 87,990 votes. He received 167,324 votes, while his closest rival, Kicchannagari Laxma Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC), received 79,334 votes

You may like to read

Medchal Assembly Constituency: Important Dates

Date of Voting: November 30, 2023

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.