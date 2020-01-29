New Delhi: After being arrested by the Delhi Police Tuesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Sharjeel Imam was Wednesday taken to the national capital on a transit remand. Amid this, media personnel were manhandled by police at Patna Airport.

Four media personnel, including ANI camera persons, were injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH Media personnel manhandled by police at Patna Airport, while JNU student Sharjeel Imam was being taken to Delhi on transit remand. Four media personnel, including ANI camera persons were injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/4KsAfJvQYk — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Imam was on Sunday booked by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his controversial ‘cut off Assam from India’ speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.

A series of videos of him went viral on social media in which Imam could be heard saying, “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this.” He also said, “It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us.”

For his provocative speech, Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).