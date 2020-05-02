Kolkata: Family of a patient who died after she was admitted following severe breathing issues vandalised a state-run hosiptal in West Bengal– ransacking the emergency ward, smashing glass windows, NDTV reported. Three people have been detained so far. Also Read - Not Proper to Conclude Coronavirus is Result of Biological Warfare: Chief of Defence Staff

Police had to be rushed in to Medical College at Kamarhati to bring the situation under control. The hospital is located 15 km from Kolkata.

In a similar incident which took place earlier, a critically-ill patient died while being shifted to an isolation ward in the General Hospital at Malegaon in the district, following which his relatives allegedly vandalised the hospital property.

According to police, the 45-year-old patient, who was suffering from respiratory problems, was brought to the hospital by his relatives in a critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

“The treatment of the patient began in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital immediately. However, due to the symptoms of COVID-19, the medical staff decided to shift him to an isolation ward. But he died during the process,” a police official had said.

After learning about the patient’s death, his relatives created ruckus at the hospital and vandalized its furniture and other property, police added.