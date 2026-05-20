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Medical store strike today, 3-day transporters chakka jam from tomorrow: Delhi-NCR businesses likely to face disruptions

Medical store strike today, 3-day transporters’ chakka jam from tomorrow: Delhi-NCR businesses likely to face disruptions

Transporters in Delhi-NCR, on the other hand, have also announced a traffic blockade (chakka jam) from May 21 to May 23. The truck strike has been called in protest against the increase in green tax on commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

Image for representational purposes (AI Image)

New Delhi: Medical store operators have announced a shutdown today across the country against the concessions being given to online pharmacy companies. The strike has been called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an association of pharmacists, chemists, and medicine distributors. It is important to note that there are around 7–8 lakh medical stores nationwide and nearly 15,000 in Delhi. However, some state-level medicine associations have reportedly withdrawn from the strike.

Transporters in Delhi-NCR, on the other hand, have also announced a traffic blockade (chakka jam) from May 21 to May 23. The truck strike has been called in protest against the increase in green tax on commercial vehicles entering Delhi. Transporters are also opposing the order banning BS-4 commercial vehicles from outside Delhi from entering the capital from November 1.

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Here are some of the key details:

The green tax on light commercial vehicles in Delhi has been increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,400

For heavy vehicles, it has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

The All India Motor Transport Congress said that the increased green tax has negatively impacted their business.

They claim that the government has collected more than ₹93 crore in revenue from the green tax since April 1, but not even half of that amount has been spent.

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What are the demands of the protestors?

The transport union has urged the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to roll back the tax increase.

They are also demanding that the green tax be imposed only on vehicles merely passing through Delhi.

The transport union says that green tax is being collected not only from trucks carrying goods but also from empty trucks.

According to them, the ECC Green Tax was introduced to divert vehicles passing through Delhi towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

They claim that the court’s order applied only to vehicles merely passing through Delhi.

The transport union has also demanded that BS-6 heavy vehicles be allowed to enter the city. They further added that MCD toll barriers are still functioning despite a Supreme Court order.

It is important to note that essential goods and services will be exempt from restrictions during the three-day traffic blockade in Delhi-NCR, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said. There are around 68 transport organizations operating across areas such as Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. AIMTC represents operators of trucks, private buses, taxis, and maxi cabs.

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