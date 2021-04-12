Jabalpur: A day after the government at the Centre banned the export of the antiviral drug Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid situation improves, a medical store here in Madhya Pradesh was sealed for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at Rs 18,000 per vial, much higher than its MRP, an official said on Monday. In the backdrop of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, the key anti-viral drug is in high demand as it is used especially in adult patients with severe complications. Also Read - Two Arrested in Pune Over Illegal Sale of Remdesivir Injections

The Jabalpur administration sealed the medical shop on Sunday night after receiving a complaint against it, food inspector R L Patel said.

A district administration team went to the shop and found that the Remdesivir injections were being sold there at Rs 18,000 per vial, a much higher cost than its maximum retail price (MRP), he said. Also Read - What Does 'Emergency Use' Mean as India Gets Two Vaccines Against COVID-19?

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week said the state government has decided to procure Remdesivir injections so that they could be provided free of cost for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients from the economically weaker sections. After the government’s efforts, about 22,000 vials of Remdesivir were supplied to government and private hospitals in MP on Sunday, a state public relations department official said. Also Read - WHO Removes Remdesivir From List of COVID-19 Medicines

On Sunday, the Indian government said the export of the antiviral injection and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) has been banned till the situation improves. In addition, to ensure easy access of the drug, which is used in treatment of coronavirus, to hospitals and patients, all domestic manufacturers of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors, the Union Health Ministry said.

Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks, check malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. State health secretaries will review this along with drug inspectors of the respective states and UTs, it said.

“India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on April 11, there are 11.08 lakh active cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for remdesivir injection used in treatment of COVID patients,” the ministry said.

There is a potential for further increase in this demand in the coming days, it stated.

Seven Indian companies are producing the injection under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month, the ministry said. Government of India has also advised states that the extant ”National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19”, which is based on evidence, has been developed after many interactions by committee of experts and it is the guiding document for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In the protocol, Remdesivir is listed as an investigational therapy, i.e. where informed and shared decision making is essential, besides taking note of contra indications mentioned in the detailed guidelines, the ministry said. States and UTs have been advised that these steps should again be communicated to all hospitals, both in public and private sector, and compliance monitored, it added.

(With PTI inputs)