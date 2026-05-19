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Medical stores to remain closed tomorrow as chemist organisations call for nationwide strike; over 8 lakh shops expected to remain shut

Medical stores to remain closed tomorrow as chemist organisations call for nationwide strike; over 8 lakh shops expected to remain shut

"Online platforms are affecting the business of small medical stores by offering heavy discounts and faster delivery services," Sandeep Nangia, President of the Delhi Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA), said.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has announced a nationwide shutdown on May 20, protesting against the sale of medicines through online and e-pharmacy platforms across the country. As per the organisation, around 15,000 medical stores in Delhi and nearly 7–8 lakh stores across the country may remain closed during the strike. However, it is important to note that emergency medicine services are expected to continue.

As per the Navbharat Times report quoting sources, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said that several state-level retail pharmacy associations have distanced themselves from the strike and assured that the availability of medicines will remain normal.

“Online platforms are affecting the business of small medical stores by offering heavy discounts and faster delivery services,” Sandeep Nangia, President of the Delhi Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA), said.

Here are some of the key details:

The All India Chemists and Druggists Federation (AICDF), an organization of pharmaceutical traders, has distanced itself from the proposed nationwide shutdown.

The organization said it will not support the bandh.

It claims that such a shutdown would increase disorder and cause losses to traders.

AICDF President Kailash Gupta stated that the intention of those calling for the shutdown appears to be more about exerting pressure on the market rather than protecting the interests of traders.

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for second time a week, up 90 paise

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week after state-run oil firms ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions. The increase pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel rose to Rs 91.58 from Rs 90.67, according to industry sources.

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On Friday, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections.

Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax. On May 15, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg in cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. On Sunday, CNG prices were again hiked by Re 1 a kg.

Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation, disrupting flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

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