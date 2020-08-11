New Delhi: A 22-year-old medical student died after he allegedly jumped off the roof of hostel number 19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. The incident took place at around 6 PM on Monday. Also Read - How a Call From Facebook Employee From Ireland Saved 'Suicidal' Delhi Man's Life

The deceased has been identified as Vikas, a 2018 batch MBBS student from Bengaluru.

He was admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMS, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known. During the investigation, police found that he was undergoing treatment for depression at the psychiatry ward of AIIMS.

Officials said that Vikas took an hour-long break and left the ward where he was seeking treatment. He went to the rooftop of hostel 19 and jumped from there. Police said that further investigation is underway.

Earlier last month, a psychiatrist had killed himself by jumping off the 10th floor of the doctor’s hostel at AIIMS. The 25-year-old deceased, Anurag Kumar, a junior resident doctor was also seeking treatment for depression.