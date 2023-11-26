Home

MEDICON 2023: DMA Denounces Attacks On Doctors, Demands Central Law

Medicos staged a silent protest at the MEDICON 2023 to press for their demand of a countrywide Central law to protect doctors and other medical professionals from workplace violence.

New Delhi: Members of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) Sunday held a silent protest on the sidelines of the ‘MEDICON 2023’—an annual conference of medical professionals in the country—to denounce the attacks on doctors and other paramedical staff.

Around 2,000 doctors, carrying placards, gathered at Ashok Hotel in the national capital and staged a silent protest at the MEDICON 2023 to press for their demand of a countrywide Central law to protect doctors and other medical professionals from workplace violence.

Reiterating their demand for the said law, DMA Secretary Dr. Ajay Bedi and former President Dr. Vinay Aggarwal asked how doctors can focus on saving lives when they are being assaulted with impunity?

“There seems to be a lack of solid policy and proper intentions. Every day the attendants of the patient lose their temper in anger and the doctor becomes the victim. Government’s decisive action regarding doctor’s safety is necessary,” they said.

In a statement Dr Bedi urged the public to understand that doctors are there (at the hospital) to help and save lives but lack in communication results in clashes which hinder the work of medical professionals at the cost of patients’ well-being.

“Public must understand that doctors in are there to serve patients…to save lives. Not to take life. Clashes can be prevented by proper communication and if something is found lacking from the management side of things, then that should be area of focus,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 20,000 doctors and medical professionals took a pledge to donate organs at the MEDICON 2023. The doctors took the pledge at the 64th annual conference of the DMA.

The medicos also pledged to motivate their patients sign for organ donation in order to save lives of those who struggle between and life and death situations while waiting for an organ transplant that could save their life.

