Earthquake in Mizoram: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 23 km South-West of Champhai, Mizoram, at 2:28 pm today, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Notably, this is the 8th such earthquake happening in the state in the last three weeks. Three days ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale had jolted Mizoram at 5:26 PM. As per updates, the epicentre of the earthquake was 25km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai in Mizoram. But, no damage was reported then either.

Prior to this, a series of earthquakes have hit at least three districts — Champhai, Saitual and Serchhip — between June 18 and June 24.

In the worst-hit Champhai district, a total of 138 buildings, including those of churches and the government, were affected.

Of these, 118 houses were in Khawbung rural development block and 20 others in Champhai rural development block.

Before this, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai on June 22. On June 23, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the Serchhip district. Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Champhai district again on June 24.