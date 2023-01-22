Home

News

India

Medium To Low-Danger Level Avalanche Warning Issued For Next 24 Hours In Jammu and Kashmir | Details Here

Medium To Low-Danger Level Avalanche Warning Issued For Next 24 Hours In Jammu and Kashmir | Details Here

An avalanche warning has been issued for the next 24 hours in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the state's disaster management authority said.

The Authority informed that low-danger level avalanches are likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts

New Delhi: An avalanche warning has been issued for the next 24 hours in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the state’s disaster management authority said. The Authority informed that low-danger level avalanches are likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts, while medium-danger level avalanches are likely to strike Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.

“Medium-danger level avalanche likely in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara districts and low-danger level avalanche likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours. People are advised to take precautions and avoid these areas,” Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority said in a statement, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Snowfall in some of the higher reaches of Kashmir pushed the minimum temperature up across the valley, except in Pahalgam, even as the Meteorological Department has forecast a higher intensity wet weather spell over three days from Monday, officials said.

Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, received light to moderate snowfall, the officials said.

They said many other areas were lashed by rains during the night.

The cloud cover pushed the minimum temperature up across the valley and the night temperature in Srinagar and Qazigund stayed above the freezing point.

In Srinagar, the minimum settled at a low of 1 degree Celsius up from 0.2 degrees the night before. Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius up two degrees, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 0.5 degrees up from minus 2.8 degrees the previous night.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Baramulla district was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. The famous ski-resort town was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius. The Met office said there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places of the Union Territory on Sunday.

It predicted a much higher intensity of precipitation from Monday to Wednesday, with the possibility of moderate snow in the plains of Kashmir and moderate to heavy snow over the middle and higher reaches and rain in Jammu.